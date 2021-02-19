Crews respond to multi-car crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — At least six people are hurt after a multi-car crash on I-121 near Mattoon.

At least two cars are totaled. A minivan carrying six people is on its side with the roof ripped off. The other car’s front is completely destroyed.

Illinois State Police said they are not sure about the extent of the injuries, but people were airlifted from the scene.

Illinois Department of Transportation, Coles County Sheriff’s Office and Wabash Fire Department are also on the scene.

Route 121 was closed for a few hours. It has not reopened.