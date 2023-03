CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are responding to large building fire in Champaign.

It is on Mercury Drive near Market Street. The building houses several businesses.

There are flames and heavy smoke coming from the building, according to a WCIA reporter on scene.

Both Champaign and Urbana firefighters are on scene. Champaign Police is also there.

Crews are working to get the under control.

This is a developing story.