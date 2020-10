CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A house was destroyed after a fire Wednesday night.

It happened in the 1500 block of Hedge Road just before 10:00 p.m.

Crews arrived to the house fully engulfed around 10:10. They were able to get it under control, and were putting out hot spots after 11:00 p.m.

No one was hurt. Officials said no one lived at the house. The property was owned by the city and was slated for demolition.

No word on what caused the fire.