Crews respond to house fire

CHAMPAIGN,ILL. (WCIA)- The Champaign fire department responded to a fire this morning that forced six people out of their home.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near Rockdale and Peppermill lane, no one was hurt.

The fire department says that most of the flames came from the garage and only some of the fire spread to the attic of the house.

Neighbor Liz Perrero was visiting home from school when her mother told her what happened.

“We looked outside my window because its just right above here and you can kind of see out from the street says,” Perrero. “She just saw a bunch of light and stuff going on and then came outside and saw that our neighbors and the people that live there were out front and half their house was just up in flames”