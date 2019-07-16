Crews respond to house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews responded to a house fire about 11:30 pm, Monday. The house is in the 1400-block of East Hickory Street. It’s an empty home. There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.

It’s the same place where 27-year old Demetrius Ford was murdered Sunday. The coroner says Ford was shot and found on the porch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Decatur & Macon County Crime Stoppers

(217) 423 – TIPS

Text: DPD333 + info to CRIMES (274637)