Crews respond to house fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were called out Sunday to a house fire in Champaign.

It’s happening on Campbell Drive near Curt Drive on the west side of the city.

Crews say a fire started in the kitchen on a stove and then spread up the wall.

It’s unclear how extensive the fire damage was.

Firefighters say the resident got out of the house on their own before crews got there. No one was hurt.

Police have Campbell Drive blocked off at Roland Drive. Ameren crews were called to the scene, and Cornbelt Fire and Carroll Fire are assisting.

Crews are still packing up at the scene, and the street remains blocked off.

This story has been updated.