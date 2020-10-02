UPDATED: Crews respond to home explosion

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Calls from the Urbana Cracker Barrell alerted first responders to a house explosion around 9 a.m. this morning.

A fire happened at a home near 2108 North Willow Road in Urbana, according to information from Eastern Prairie Fire Department and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

An explosion following the fire led the house to be totally destroyed.

Shona Fuller Jones Gabury told WCIA she and her husband were one of the Cracker Barrel patrons on North Kenyon Road in Urbana when they heard the loud explosion.

Gabury says her husband and others went into the fire to save a resident in the home.

Officials say the homeowner is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Illinois State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. A previous version is below.

