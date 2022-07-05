WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Watseka Police officials said a fire broke out in town Tuesday morning.

It is in the downtown area at Fourth and Walnut streets. Big flames and thick smoke were seen shooting from the roof of a building. Watseka Mayor John Allhands said several departments responded to the scene. He also said fatigue and heat have been an issue all morning.

The Zone Gym in Watseka posted on their Facebook page saying the fire knocked the power out at their building. They said Ameren crews are hoping to restore power by 12:15 p.m.

Police officials said to avoid the downtown area as crews continue their work.