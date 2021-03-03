Crews respond to fire in bedroom

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters put out a mattress fire Tuesday night in Mattoon.

Crews responded just before 6 p.m. to the fire reported in a house at Piatt and 18th streets, says a press release from the Mattoon Fire Department. Once at the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from the home and flames in the front room.

Firefighters made an aggressive attack on the fire and searched the building. The release says crews quickly put out the fire and kept it to the room it started in.

MFD remained on scene to do overhaul work. It says there was smoke and heat damage throughout the entire house.

Crews say one person living at the home was taken to a medical center for evaluation of a non-fire related issue. No one else was hurt.

MFD says the cause is being investigated. It was assisted by Mattoon Police, Mitchell Jerden Ambulance, Ameren, and Coles-Moultrie 911 dispatchers.

Crews cleared the scene by 8 p.m.