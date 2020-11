MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters responded to a large field fire in the Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve Wednesday night only to find out it was a burn that was prescribed by the preserve.

Cornbelt Fire Protection District officials said it was near the Crowley Bike Trail. They stated they normally get a message about prescribed burns, but it did not get transferred this time. They did not know it was a prescribed burn until fire crews responded to the scene.