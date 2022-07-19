URBANA, Il. (WCIA) — Crews are working to learn what caused a fire at an Urbana warehouse.

It happened at the corner of Wilbur Road and Lincoln Avenue, at the UNFI Food Distribution Facility. That facility operates 24/7, according to Urbana Fire officials.

Firefighters were called around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews were working on the roof of the building. Smoke and flames were coming from a chiller unit above the mechanical and maintenance room. Employees were evacuated from the building. Ameren was also on-scene. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.