DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur fire crews responded to a vacant house fire early this morning on West Packard Street.

Courtesy: Decatur Fire Department, Facebook

The Decatur Fire Department posted a picture on their Facebook page of flames shooting through the roof of the two-story building.

Officials confirmed that crews were able to get the fire under control.

Decatur Fire responded to two other fires on April 16, including another vacant house fire.

This is a developing story.