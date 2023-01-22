CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a cooking fire at a two-story apartment building on Saturday that led to one person being transported to a local hospital.

Crews arrived on the scene at the 900 block of Crescent Dr. on Saturday evening and reported light smoke coming from the back of the building. They quickly extinguished the fire inside one of the first-floor units.

The fire department said that cooking caused the fire. The person who was treated on the scene for a laceration and transported to a local hospital was an occupant of the building. The other apartment occupants were displaced due to damage.

No firefighter injuries were reported.