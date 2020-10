CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign fire crews responded to a house fire on Wednesday night.

It happened near West Healey and South Pine Streets. There is no word on what started the fire or if anyone was hurt.

Neighbors said they were in their home when they heard a loud sound. They said at first they thought it was lightning. When they looked out their window, they said they saw flames coming out of the house.