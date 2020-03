CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- A common question amidst COVID-19 restrictions has been what is considered an "essential service" and what is not? In Illinois, bike service and repair is covered.

Bike service and repair is considered an essential service in Illinois because for some people, it is their only way of transportation. And for others, it is the best way they know how to get out of the house and get active.