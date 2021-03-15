Crews respond to damaged communications tower

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews were called to investigate what officials said was a damaged communications tower.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. near Meridian and North Duncan Road. Captain John Bell with the Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District said they believe strong winds caused the damage.

When crews got to the scene, they did not find any hazards to traffic. Bell stated they were not sure if the tower was even still active.

Bell said METCAD, the emergency dispatch system for Champaign County, was going to contact the owner of the tower to discuss proper next steps.

Captain Bell also said that if the tower did fall, it would fall into the nearby field and not the roadway.