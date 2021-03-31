Crews respond to crash, vehicle flipped on its roof

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews responded to a crash Wednesday night.

It happened near North Neil Street and North Towncenter Boulevard. There were three vehicles involved. One of them was flipped on its roof in the crash. Police said two of the vehicles had major damage while one had minimal damage.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, officers said they believe one of the cars ran a red light, leading to the crash. However, they are still trying to interview witnesses.