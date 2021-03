CAPITAL TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police is at the scene of a car wreck Monday morning.

It happened on I-55 south of Lake Springfield at the East Lake Shore Drive / Palm Road exit.

Initial reports from police indicate only property was damaged and no one was hurt.

Troopers say all northbound lanes are blocked, and traffic is having to pass the crash scene on the right shoulder.

Police are asking drivers to slow down and exercise extreme caution as crews clear the scene.