Crews respond to crash on I-55

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders are being called out to a wreck Tuesday morning in the Springfield area.

It’s happening on I-55 around two miles south of South Sherman Boulevard.

Troopers say southbound I-55 is down to one lane.

Police say a commercial motor vehicle needs to be removed from the median. They add no one was hurt.

Troopers are asking drivers to use caution when traveling through the area.

UPDATE: All lanes are back open now. Troopers say there is still traffic congestion and drivers should slow down when traveling through this area.

