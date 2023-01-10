CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a single-family home fire on Tuesday morning.

The fire department reported that crews saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a bedroom at the back of the home located at the 1300 block of Williamsburg Dr. Crews quickly extinguished the fire.

Officials said the fire was accidental and they attribute it to an electrical appliance.

No firefighter or occupant injuries were reported, but the family was displaced.

The fire department reminds everyone to maintain a working smoke alarm in their residence as it can provide early notification of a fire. Additionally, they advise everyone to have and practice a home escape plan.