CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire inside a 12-unit apartment building on Tuesday.

When crews arrived on the scene at the 200 block of Kenwood Rd., they reported smoke and fire coming from a third-floor apartment. Crews then deployed multiple hose lines and quickly upgraded the fire to a second alarm.

Crews extinguished the fire quickly, and were able to contain the fire primarily to the third-floor unit.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The fire department said investigators remain on the scene conducting their investigation.

No firefighter or occupant injuries were reported. The residents of the apartment will be displaced.