DELAND, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews responded to a barn fire on Monticello Road Monday morning.

Fire officials said the call came in around 1:30 a.m. Eight departments battled heavy flames and smoke for six hours.

A neighbor said they woke up and saw flames coming from the barn. Officials said no one was hurt.

The barn was full of hay and equipment.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.