7:00 a.m. update – In a press release from the Champaign Fire Department, fire crews first responded to the fire at 4:18 a.m.

Once arriving on scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials report that all occupants of the 12-unit building will be displaced.

6:15 a.m. update – We’ve since learned that 10 apartments are displaced by the fire. We’ll have more on this as information becomes available.

5:40 a.m. update – Traffic is back open in both direction but crews remain on scene. Drivers are encouraged to slow down in the area and be alert.

5:35 a.m update – Springfield Avenue is back open for eastbound traffic but westbound traffic remains closed, according to our crew on scene.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Fire crews rushed to the scene of a structure fire in Champaign early Friday morning.

The call came in before 5:00 a.m. at the Country Brook Apartments near Springfield and Kenwood.

Champaign Fire Crews state when they arrived, there was heavy fire present on a third floor apartment.

No injuries were reported.

As a result of the fire, Springfield Avenue is closed at Kenwood Road. This is located along Springfield Avenue between Duncan and Mattis near Kaufman Lake. Drivers should seek an alternative route.

Our crew on scene reported firefighters were using ladders to contain the blaze.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it becomes available.