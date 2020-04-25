Crews respond to apartment building fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt in an apartment building fire early Saturday morning.

The fire began around 2:25 a.m. at 812 Taft inside the bathroom of one of the lower level apartments. Firefighters got the fire under control by 3:45 a.m., limiting the fire and water damage to one unit. Some smoke spread through the building. One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The person who lived in the unit where the fire broke out will be displaced until the landlord is able to make repairs. Everyone else living in the building was able to return to their apartments. The cost of the damage is estimated to be roughly $10,000.

The Charleston Police Department, Coles-Moultrie 911 and Ameren CIPS helped the fire department respond.