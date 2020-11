SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews responded to a fire Monday afternoon in Sidney.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. near Dunlap Woods North and Wilsey Lane. The owner made the call and escaped from the house in time.

It started in the detached garage and destroyed it. There was also damage to the house and the truck in the driveway. The heat then melted the side of the neighboring house.

Firefighters said no one was hurt.