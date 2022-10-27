GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Emeregncy personnel in Gilman spent the last 30 hours cleaning up an acid leak at a gas station, and the cleanup is still ongoing as of 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials with the Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency said the leak was in a semi-truck tanker trailer that was carrying nitric acid. The truck was parked in the Pilot gas station off U.S. Route 24 when the leak was discovered shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Personnel from five different volunteer fire departments responded to the scene and remained there throughout the cleanup to keep the leak contained and keep the community safe. Eric Ceci, Director of the Iroquois County EMA, said that thanks to favorable winds and help from these responders, the situation could’ve been much worse.

“We were able to keep everybody in their homes and in their businesses and keep all the businesses open,” Ceci said.

The only disruption to business was the closure of Pilot’s diesel pumps for a short period of time. Those pumps have since reopened and one of the fire chiefs on the scene said the gas station is running business as usual.

Cleanup efforts are mostly in the hands of the Iroquois County EMA and the Illinois EPA. An official said there is no timeline on how long cleanup is going to last. It depends on the extent of the damage done to the storm sewers the acid leaked into.

No one was hurt by the leak or in the subsequent cleanup operation.