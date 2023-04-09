CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Fire Department put out an accidental garage fire caused by nature Saturday.

Crews were dispatched to the 800 block of 1st St. in Charleston for a report of a structure fire around 3:30 p.m. The fire department said crews arrived on the scene and found fire and smoke coming from a garage attached to a two-story home.

Officials said the fire started as a controlled burn in a burn pit when the wind blew debris onto some leaves. Crews said leaves along a fence line caught fire and traveled to the garage. They said the garage and a back room in the house suffered moderate fire and water damage.

The fire department said the fire had worked its way from the exterior to the inside of the garage attic. Crews were able to put the fire under control. They stayed on the scene until around 4:40 p.m.

Crews said the fire was accidental in nature.

The home’s residents were there at the time of the fire and were able to get out. No one was hurt.

The Charleston Fire Department was assisted by Mattoon Fire Department, Charleston Police Dept, Charleston Building Department, Coles-Moultrie County 911, and Ameren CIPS.