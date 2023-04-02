CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to an accidental fire inside a garage Sunday.

This happened on the 1500 block of Harrington Dr. around 1:30 p.m. Crews reported heavy smoke coming from the garage and quickly put out the fire at the single-story home.

Officials said the fire was accidental and was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials. No one was hurt or displaced.

The fire department reminds everyone to maintain a working smoke alarm in their house and to have and practice a home escape plan. They said smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count.