LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters said they are on the scene of a two-alarm barn fire.

Officials said it is on South Twin Bridge Road, just south of Route 36 in Long Creek. They were paged out there around 4 p.m., but they said crews are having a hard time putting out the flames.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story.