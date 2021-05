RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are responding after a semi-truck caught fire Thursday morning on I-57.

It’s happening on southbound I-57 about 3 miles miles north of Rantoul.

Troopers are asking drivers to slow down and use caution when traveling through the area.

They add one lane of southbound I-57 will be closed for about 2-3 hours.