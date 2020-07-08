Crews respond after car crashes into house

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders were called to a house after a car crashed into it Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. near the corner of Paula and Garden Hills Drives. Police officials said officers got a call about a robbery in the area. When they got there, they found the car crashed into the home. There is no word on if anyone was hurt.

Police believe a gun was fired at some point, but they are not sure who fired it. They said there is no information indicating if anyone was hit.

Suspect information is currently not available. Officials said their investigation is still in the early stages.

This is a developing story.