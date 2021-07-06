Crews put out five dumpster fires on July Fourth

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire crews in Mattoon had a busy weekend. They put out five dumpster fires on Sunday, July 4.

The fires broke out at the following times and locations:

8:06 p.m. — 1021 Lakeland Boulevard

10:34 p.m. — 410 Airport Road

10:58 p.m. — 200 Holiday Road

11:11 p.m. — 1084 South Nineth Street

11:45 p.m. — 609 Marion Avenue

Firefighters say evidence shows that all of the fires were connected to fireworks use.

A fire chief says the launch tubes may still have burning embers inside when people throw them out, and they should have been dampened before being discarded.

The chief adds that people should leave the fireworks to the professionals.