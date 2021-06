DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Danville responded to an RV fire Thursday morning.

Dispatchers got the call just after 11 a.m. for a motor home on fire near Main and National streets.

The RV was near a house. Crews say when they arrived, the RV was fully involved in flames.

Firefighters say no one was inside the RV and no injuries were reported.

They add damages were estimated at around $10,000.