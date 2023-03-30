URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Urbana Fire Department said crews responded to a working fire at a Burger King on Wednesday.

Crews were dispatched to the 1700 block of S. Philo Road in response to a fire alarm and smoke in the building. The fire department said crews found light smoke coming from the front entry as staff exited the building.

Officials determined there was a fire in the wall near the entry of the building. The situation was then upgraded to a working fire. Crews were able to put out the flames in about 18 minutes.

The fire department said one firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Burger King management said the restaurant would remain closed Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Officials said they’ll reopen based on company policy and protocol.

The initial investigation listed the cause of the fire as undetermined. Damage estimates are listed at around $40,000.