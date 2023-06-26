CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire in a multi-family apartment building located on S. Mattis Avenue this weekend.

Crews on the scene around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, June 23, reported moderate smoke and fire coming from the back of the building. They were able to quickly put out the fire.

The fire department said the cause of this fire has not been determined, and crews continue to investigate the situation. No one was hurt, and the occupants of the 8-unit building will not be displaced.

The Champaign Fire Department reminds the community to maintain a working smoke alarm in their home and to have and practice a home escape plan. They said smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count.