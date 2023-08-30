CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are just three days left until a sea of orange and blue takes over Grange Grove outside of Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

Crews are getting ready and tents are going up for tailgating ahead of the first Illinois Football game of the season. Herriott’s Rents, Tents and Events started putting up six of their tents on Wednesday in the tailgating space off First Street.

Ethan Lehman, one of the crew leaders, said the smaller 20 by 40 tents take about an hour to put up. The larger ones take about two hours.

It’s his third season setting up outside of Memorial Stadium and he is excited to keep going.

“This is a great revenue source for the fall,” Lehman said. “We just got done with all the summer weddings and things so this is just a constant stream.”

They take down all of the tents after each game so the grounds crews can get work done. Then the tents go back up a few days before game day.