MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire crews say a building is a total loss after a fire tore through it Thursday night. It happened on Piatt Avenue at SCC Clean. Crews were called at 8:40.

Officials said it may have started in the main level of the garage, but they’re not completely sure. It took an hour and a half to put out.

The business owner’s new car, a truck, and other equipment inside the building were destroyed.

Crews are staying throughout the night to make sure there aren’t any hot spots.