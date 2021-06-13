Crews knock out fire in garage after tree falls on power line

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Charleston were called out to a garage fire that was caused by stormy weather conditions on Saturday.

A press release says it happened at 8:22 p.m. at 711 Polk Avenue.

Crews arriving at the scene found a large tree that fell on a power line next to a home. They found a lot of smoke in the garage and then located a small fire in a storage closet.

The release says there wasn’t much fire damage to the garage, and the home was not damaged. It adds someone was home at the time and indicated a lightning strike may have knocked down the tree.

Investigators say the fire was caused by the tree falling on the line and causing electricity to feed back into the garage.

Crews remained on scene until 11:45 p.m.

Charleston Fire was assisted by Mattoon Fire, Charleston Police, Coles County dispatchers, and Ameren.