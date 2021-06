ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters responded to a shed fire early Wednesday morning in St. Joseph.

Several fire trucks were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. at county roads 2350 East and 1600 North.

The St. Joseph Fire Chief says the fire sparked several explosions. The shed was next to a vacant home. The chief says the shed collapsed and spread the home next to it.

No one was hurt.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.