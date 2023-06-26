DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to two fires at vacant homes on Thursday afternoon, officials said, and both are considered to be suspicious and under investigation.

The first fire happened on the 400 block of Harmon Street. Crews were notified around 1 p.m. and while on the scene, they reported a fully involved two-story home with exposures on the north and south side of the building.

The fire department said the fire had spread throughout the vacant home. They worked for over an hour to bring the fire under control. No one was hurt.

Officials said the building is considered to be a total loss, and damage estimates are set at around $35,000.

The second fire happened while firefighters were still on the scene at Harmon Street, officials said. The second fire was located on the 500 block of Franklin Street where crews found a large two-story vacant home heavily involved in fire.

Crews were able to put out the fire. They said the home’s roof began to collapse as firefighters worked, and the building was deemed too unsafe to enter.

An excavator was brought to the scene to assist crews in bringing the building down. No one was hurt, and the structure is considered to be a total loss.

Anyone with information should call the fire department at 217-431-2350.