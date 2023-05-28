DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department is investigating a “suspicious” fire that happened at a vacant house over the weekend.

The fire department said when returning from another alarm on Saturday, crews saw heavy smoke at a vacant home located on the 900 block of Cerro Gordo Street around 2 a.m. Officials said crews were able to enter the home and put out the fire near the back of the home.

Additional crews assisted with putting the fire out and overhaul. Crews were able to control the fire by 2:30 a.m., officials reported.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is considered “suspicious.” They continue to investigate the situation.