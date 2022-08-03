SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State leaders are trying to teach more people about Historic Route 66. As part of that effort, crews installed a 40-foot neon highway sign at the State Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

The sign was paid for with money from a state tourism grant, and leaders said the exhibit will bring people to Springfield year-round.

“The experience at Gate 2 is going to be a year-round, self-guided experience,” said Scott Dahl, Director of Visit Springfield. “So throughout the year, you’re going to be able to stop by and learn about Route 66, look at the neons and have that experience.”

The giant slide at the State Fairgrounds is also getting a new paint job with the Route 66 highway sign adorning the slide’s surface. It will open next summer on Saturdays outside of the State Fair dates.