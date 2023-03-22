TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Ameren is partnering with a Central Illinois organization to help save bats.

Crews installed new bat roosting sites at the Edna Edwards Burnett Land and Water Preserve in Tolono on Tuesday. Power poles were wrapped with special Bradenbark that bats like to roost under.

More than 25,000 trees and cover crops were planted at the park last year. But these sites are needed because the bats can’t roost until the trees are mature.

“With each species we’re trying to protect, we have to know what is their lifestyle, when do they have their pups, what are their feeding habits, so you don’t just create bat pods, we have to make sure we’re in the right environment in the first place and that this could be a potential habit for these bats,” Sarah Livesay, Grand Prairie Friends Land Trust Executive Director said.

This is Ameren’s third installation with the Grand Prairie Friends. They also have locations in the Warbler Ridge Conservation Area near Charleston.

Tara Hohoff, a bat biologist with the U of I, said they see the most bats in the summer, and the bark is helping increase the population. Hohoff also said bats are a big part of the ecosystem. In Illinois, they help reduce agricultural pests because they eat earworms and larvae on corn. They also eat the mosquitos in your yard.