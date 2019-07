SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters responded to an industrial battery acid leak. It happened about 12:15 pm, Monday, inside a tractor-trailer in the 4900-block of Industrial Drive. The Hazardous Materials Team took the lead in containing and eliminating the leak.

Battery acid is dangerous but authorities have secured an immediate 200-foot area to prevent a threat to the public. No one is hurt. An environmental contractor is also responding to the scene to help in the clean up.