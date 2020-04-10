Crews fix power lines and other storm damage

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Ameren officials said more than 27,000 customers were without power after Wednesday night’s storms.

Crews were out Thursday fixing power lines and removing fallen trees. In Piatt County, some trees landed on homes and Bement Schools also had some damage from the high winds. “We had one of our chimneys that collapsed onto the roof and put a hole in the roof and busted up some rafters inside and we also lost a part of another roof and just had a lot of structural damage,” said Superintendent Sheila Greenwood. She also said they are still trying to find out just how much repairs will cost.