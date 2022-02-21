CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews have been busy filling pot holes across Central Illinois after last week’s winter storm.

Rain or snow can seep into the pavement, which makes it easier for the weight of vehicles to lift the asphalt.

Crews from Urbana and Champaign have been busy at work, patching up dozens of spots before it snows again.

Anyone who sees a pothole near their home can report it to their city’s public works department or the Illinois Department of Transportation. The City of Champaign also has an app.