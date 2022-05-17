ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — Assumption Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Great Western Popcorn Factory at around 9:50 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, they discovered heavy smoke coming from two separate buildings.

Mutual aid was requested from Mowequa, Stonigton, Taylorville, Pana, Edinburg, Nokomis, Owanaco and Blue Mound for manpower, tankers and other apparatuses.

Taylorville fire department left at 1:30 a.m. however the last unit remained on the scene until 3:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshall.