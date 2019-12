URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was hurt after a house fire Tuesday night.

It happened on Hartle Avenue near Green Street around 6:25 p.m.

Crews said they saw smoke coming out of house when they arrived, and found a fire burning outside the chimney. Everyone inside was able to get out.

The fire was extinguished before 7:00 p.m., but they said there was smoke damage throughout the home. Damage is estimated at $10,000.

Officials are investigating the cause.