Burger King fire causes $100,000 in damages

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A fire at Burger King shut down Route 136 on Tuesday while crews fought to put it out.

It happened on West Champaign Avenue. They shut down the street between Murray Road and Malsbury Drive for part of the evening.

Both the Rantoul Fire Department and Thomasboro Fire Protection District responded. They said it started on the grill, but spread to the ceiling above. Firefighters attacked it both from the kitchen and on the roof. They sprayed water into the grill vent to extinguish it.

No one was hurt, but it did cause around $100,000 in damages.