CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are okay after a shed fire in Gifford Tuesday morning. Crews responded about 6 am, to the 2400-block of County Road 3400 North.

Authorities say the fire started in an indoor hot tub. A camper was also in the shed. When crews arrived and opened the door to the shed, two dogs ran out. The cause is still under investigation.